Germany’s economy is stagnating, pension bills are surging, the peace dividend has been exhausted, and global instability is now adding one more risk for the country’s youth: military service.

A law headed for Cabinet approval on Wednesday seeks to boost Bundeswehr recruitment to help deter Russia and defend European allies. Enlistment will be voluntary at first, but the legislation includes a provision that could revive conscription if numbers fall short.

Despite the high wages at one of Europe’s best-paid armed forces, Germany’s military recruitment last year was less than half the rate targeted by 2031. Sluggish enlistment and high dropout rates have put pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s administration to act, and talks over security guarantees in Ukraine — which would ultimately involve allied troops — add even more urgency.