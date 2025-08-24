Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba inspected the Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier Kaga, which is becoming a de facto aircraft carrier, at the MSDF's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Saturday.

The prime minister also boarded a British Royal Navy aircraft carrier, currently docked at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base, in a bid to highlight cooperation between Japan and Britain.

"In order to protect our country's independence and peace, we must further boldly advance efforts to strengthen deterrence," Ishiba said in a speech at a hangar of the Kaga, referring to the severe securing environment surrounding Japan.

"China is expanding and intensifying its military activities around our country," he said, noting that two Chinese aircraft carriers sailed simultaneously in waters near Japan in June.

"It is necessary for Japan to constantly advance efforts to strengthen its deterrence and response capabilities on its own initiative," the prime minister said, expressing a sense of crisis over moves by Russia and North Korea.

The conversion of the Kaga into a de facto aircraft carrier is part of efforts to strengthen deterrence, he said, adding: "It will contribute to strengthening the defense of the sea and air."

In May, the prime minister visited the MSDF's Maizuru base in Kyoto Prefecture to inspect ships.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the British Royal Navy's Prince of Wales on Saturday, Ishiba said the vessel's port call in Japan demonstrates Britain's commitment to peace and stability in the region.