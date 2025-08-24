A 35-year-old man who was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old woman in Kobe had been staying at a hotel near the victim’s apartment for several days prior to the incident, according to media reports.

Masashi Tanimoto, a company employee from Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing Megumi Katayama multiple times in the chest and other areas with a knife at her apartment in Kobe on Wednesday. He was sent to prosecutors Sunday morning.

Tanimoto had taken leave from work starting Aug. 17, three days before the attack, and is believed to have arrived in Kobe around that time.