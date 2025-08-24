North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test-firing of two new air-defense missiles, state media said Sunday, after Pyongyang accused Seoul of fomenting tensions on the border.

The test-firing, which took place Saturday, showed that the two "improved" missile weapon systems had "superior combat capability," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA report did not explain the new missiles in any detail, only that their "operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology." It also did not specify where the test had been conducted.