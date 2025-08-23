The Justice Department released a transcript on Friday of an interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, in which she said Donald Trump was friendly with the convicted sex offender but was "never inappropriate with anybody."

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein, was interviewed last month by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump's former personal lawyer.

The Justice Department released hundreds of pages of transcripts and audio recordings of the interview in what Blanche called "the interest of transparency."