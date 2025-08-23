U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the head of the Pentagon's intelligence agency and two other senior military commanders, three U.S. officials said Friday, the latest move by President Donald Trump's administration to purge officials at the Pentagon.

It was not immediately clear why Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, who led the Defense Intelligence Agency, was fired.

Hegseth's purge broadened later on Friday. One U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that in addition to Kruse, Hegseth had also ordered the removal of the chief of U.S. Naval reserves and the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.