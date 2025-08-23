FBI agents on Friday raided the home and office of former national security adviser John Bolton, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's fiercest critics, in an investigation officials said was linked to classified documents.

Trump, asked about the FBI searches, said he was "not a fan" of his former aide but did not know about the law enforcement operation ahead of time.

The FBI declined to comment on the coordinated raids of Bolton's home in the Washington suburb of Bethesda and his downtown office in the nation's capital, but FBI Director Kash Patel posted "NO ONE is above the law" on X as they were taking place.