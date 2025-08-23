South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday made Japan his first destination abroad as leader, inviting Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to visit his country at the start of talks in Tokyo that were expected to focus on security and economic cooperation.

”Peace and stability are not to be taken for granted, they won’t happen if you don’t make a proactive effort,” Ishiba said at the outset of the meeting, applauding Lee’s decision to visit Japan first.

“A positive relationship between our two countries is not only beneficial to our nations, but also to the entire region,” he added.