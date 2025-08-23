President Donald Trump said Friday he would nominate Sergio Gor, one of his closest aides, to be the next U.S. ambassador to India, where he will oversee frosty relations that have worsened with the planned doubling of U.S. tariffs on goods from India next week.

Gor, who is currently the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, Trump said.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account that Gor would remain in his current position until he is confirmed for the India post by the U.S. Senate.