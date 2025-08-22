The World Health Organization is planning to relocate four units, will pull back from some work, and has seen more than 400 staff depart as it copes with budget cuts sparked by the U.S. move to quit the agency, documents show.

The documents propose relocating some functions from its Geneva base, including some of the health emergencies team to Berlin; some of the operations and logistics unit to Dubai; the health workforce and nursing department to Lyon in France by January; and traditional medicine functions to Jamnagar, India, by July 2026.

The agency has bases in those locations focused on those areas.