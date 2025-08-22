Efforts to establish security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a U.S.-led push to end Russia’s war are running into difficulties almost immediately.

U.S., Ukrainian and European officials have started hashing out proposals for a post-war plan to protect Ukraine, after White House officials said Russian President Vladimir Putin was open to "Article 5-style” security guarantees for Kyiv, a reference to NATO’s collective defense commitment.

The Kremlin hasn’t confirmed publicly that Putin made such a commitment at his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska last week. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that Russia should have a say in security arrangements for Ukraine, which could also involve China. Hours later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ruled out Beijing as a potential guarantor of peace.