Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that his country would immediately resume negotiations for the release of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip and an end to the nearly 2-year-old war but on terms acceptable to Israel.

It was Netanyahu's first response to a temporary ceasefire proposal put forward by Egypt and Qatar that Hamas accepted on Monday. Israel will dispatch negotiators to talks once a location is set, an Israeli official said.

Speaking to soldiers near Israel's border with Gaza, Netanyahu said he was still set on approving plans for defeating Hamas and capturing Gaza City, the densely populated center at the heart of the Palestinian enclave.