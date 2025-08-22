Most Americans believe that efforts to redraw U.S. House of Representatives districts to maximize partisan gains, like those underway in Texas and California, are bad for democracy, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

More than half of respondents — 57% — said they feared that American democracy itself was in danger, a view held by 8 in 10 Democrats and 4 in 10 in U.S. President Donald Trump's Republican Party.

The six-day survey of 4,446 U.S. adults, which closed on Monday, showed deep unease with the growing political divisions in Washington — where Republicans control both chambers of Congress — and state capitals.