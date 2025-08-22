A splintered U.S. Supreme Court has let the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily cut off potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in medical research grants that government officials say don’t align with his policies.

The justices partially put on hold a federal trial judge’s decision that the National Institutes of Health acted in an "arbitrary and capricious” manner when it terminated thousands of grants as part of Trump’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The decision wasn’t a total win for Trump. The Supreme Court kept in place U.S. District Judge William Young’s block on NIH guidance documents that bar funding for research connected to DEI, gender-identity, vaccine hesitancy, COVID-19 or climate change.