A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered a halt to new construction at "Alligator Alcatraz" and barred bringing more detainees to the migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades touted by President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams also ordered the removal of some equipment and supporting infrastructure at the remote facility.

The judge in Miami, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, sided with environmental groups who say the facility is endangering the Everglades and its wildlife.