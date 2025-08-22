A memorial ceremony was held Friday to remember the more than 1,400 victims, including many schoolchildren, of the sinking of the Tsushima Maru evacuation ship in a U.S. torpedo attack 81 years ago during World War II.
Survivors and bereaved families prayed for the victims at the ceremony in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.
About 300 people attended the event and observed a moment of silence.
