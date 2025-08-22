The city of Toyoake in Aichi Prefecture will urge all smartphone users to limit screen time to two hours a day outside work or school under a proposed ordinance that includes no penalties.

The limit — which will be recommended for all residents in the city — will not be binding and there will be no penalties incurred for higher usage, according to the draft ordinance.

The proposal aims "to prevent excessive use of devices causing physical and mental health issues ... including sleep problems," Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Koki said in a statement on Friday.