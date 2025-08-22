The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering postponing the completion of its review of the results of last month's parliamentary election to early September from this month, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The delay mainly reflects Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba's schedule of diplomatic events.

The extension of the review period may affect efforts by some in the party to oust Ishiba as the LDP is expected to consider whether to hold an early presidential election after the review concludes.