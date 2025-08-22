Ever since the Liberal Democratic Party was formed in 1955, it has largely been the dominant political force in Japan, either as the ruling party or the main party in a ruling coalition.

But having lost control of both chambers of parliament following the October Lower House election and last month’s Upper House race, the LDP is now ruling as a minority government with coalition partner Komeito.

The shift comes at a time when smaller, ideologically unified parties are gaining voter support, prompting some critics to say the LDP should break up, as it’s currently a messy mix of liberals and conservatives.