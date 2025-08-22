The Cabinet Office on Friday corrected the number of potential advance evacuees in the event of an alert for a possible megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast, to about 516,000 from an initial estimate of more than 520,000.

The overall figure was updated after figures for Oita Prefecture were corrected.

In the southwestern prefecture, the number of potential evacuees in areas where all residents would be urged to evacuate in advance was initially put at about 300. But in fact no such areas have been designated. The number of potential evacuees in areas where only residents who need more time to move, including the elderly, would be urged to evacuate was corrected to about 300, from about 4,100.

The number of municipalities that have designated areas for advance evacuation was also corrected, to 129 from 130.