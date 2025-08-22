Many online message boards promoting extreme sexual role play are, in reality, serving as hubs for actual crimes involving sexual violence, Tokyo police have warned.

In the early hours of June 2, a woman in her 20s was attacked in her apartment in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward by a man posing as a utility worker. Police arrested Raiya Yamamoto, 25, who was then indicted on charges including robbery and nonconsensual sexual intercourse.

Investigators later detained the victim’s acquaintance, Retsu Matsuda, 27, for allegedly paying Yamamoto ¥30,000 ($202) to carry out the assault. Matsuda was then indicted on charges including nonconsensual intercourse.