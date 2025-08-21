Russia said on Wednesday that attempts to resolve security issues relating to Ukraine without Moscow's participation were a "road to nowhere," sounding a warning to the West as it scrambles to work out guarantees for Kyiv's future protection.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov particularly criticized the role of European leaders who met U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine that could help end the 3½-year-old war.

"We cannot agree with the fact that now it is proposed to resolve questions of security, collective security, without the Russian Federation. This will not work," Lavrov told a joint news conference after meeting Jordan's foreign minister.