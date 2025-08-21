Just like his peers, Russian teenager Artyom spends "half his life" online — something that could soon become risky as a ban on searching for "extremist" content comes into force.
Since launching its offensive in Ukraine in 2022, Russia has drastically restricted press freedom and online free speech.
But the new legislation takes digital surveillance even further.
