Michiko Suzuki, a granddaughter of former Prime Minister Kantaro Suzuki, continues to convey his wish for peace through her writings and lectures.

"Permanent peace, permanent peace," Kantaro Suzuki had said as his consciousness faded just before his death in 1948. His granddaughter has taken over his passion for peace.

In May 1945, Japan's defeat in World War II appeared inevitable. At the prime minister's office, Kantaro Suzuki told his then-13-year-old granddaughter to evacuate to Akita Prefecture, after her mother's failed attempt to persuade her.