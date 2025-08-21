Cindy McCain, the executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, has called for the world to pay attention to African countries suffering from famine, refugee and other humanitarian crises.

"The African continent as a whole, I think, is sometimes forgotten," McCain said in an interview on Wednesday in Yokohama, where the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, is being held until Friday.

"We need to pay close attention to what's going on there," she continued.