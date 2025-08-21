A fire on a U.S. Navy ship off Japan was finally put out after 12 hours early Thursday, the U.S. military said, after local vessels spent most of the night dousing the blaze.

Two U.S. sailors were treated for minor injuries from the fire which broke out on the USS New Orleans near the island of Okinawa on Wednesday, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation ... New Orleans' crew will remain aboard the ship," the statement said.

The 208.4-meter, 24,433-ton amphibious transport dock ship is anchored off the White Beach Naval Facility.

Japan's Coast Guard said that initially the U.S. military sought assistance from Japan, but then canceled the request before then renewing it at around 7:30 pm.

Four Japanese vessels — from the Coast Guard, the Maritime Self-Defense Force and private contractors — spent the night dousing the blaze, spokesman Tetsuhiro Azumahiga said.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa.