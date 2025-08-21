Two Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force members who died Sunday during a training exercise at the Hijudai maneuver area in Oita Prefecture were killed by electrocution caused by lightning, the GSDF said Wednesday.

The GSDF's Camp Kusu announced the cause of the deaths following autopsies. The GSDF established an investigative panel Monday to examine details of the accident, including whether there were any safety issues.

According to the Oita Meteorological Office, a lightning warning was in effect throughout the prefecture from early morning to night on Sunday.

Sgt. Kento Tanitsu, 25, and Sgt. Ayu Kubota, 21, of the Western Army Tank Unit are estimated to have died at around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Camp Kusu.

The unit had been conducting a so-called infiltration exercise from around 1 p.m. that day, with the two sergeants playing the enemy role as a pair without carrying guns or ammunition.

After failing to respond to a radio call, the two were found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest in the maneuver area shortly after midnight. They were later confirmed dead.

Camp Cmdr. Motohiko Nakamura released a statement expressing regret over the deaths during training, adding that the camp will do everything possible to investigate the cause and ensure safety to prevent any recurrence.