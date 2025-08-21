A number of infectious diseases are currently spreading in Japan, with experts attributing the recent surge in infections to a mix of factors such as relaxed hygiene measures, drug-resistant bacteria and lowered immunity levels due to extreme heat .

Here are some to be particularly vigilant about this summer:

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a bacterial disease that causes uncontrollable, violent coughing. As of Aug. 10, there were 64,467 cases reported this year, according to the latest data from the Japan Institute for Health Security (JIHS). That’s more than 15 times the 4,096 cases logged for the entirety of 2024.