When South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrives in Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday, he will be making history — and not the contentious kind that has at times put relations in a tailspin.

Lee will be the first South Korean president to visit Japan — his country’s former colonial master — before traveling to the United States, the two Asian nations’ mutual ally. South Korean leaders have traditionally made the U.S. their first overseas destination.

He will head immediately to Washington for a Monday summit with U.S. President Donald Trump following his two-day trip to Japan.