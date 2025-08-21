A 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in an apartment building in Kobe on Wednesday evening, with police searching for a male suspect who fled the scene.

Hyogo Prefectural Police said they received an emergency call at around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday that a man and a woman were fighting inside an elevator, and that the woman screamed.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Megumi Katayama, a company employee who lived on the building’s sixth floor, lying in front of the elevator with blood streaming from her upper body. She was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead there.

Surveillance footage showed Katayama returning home alone, followed shortly after by a man dressed in a black short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, police said. A resident reported witnessing the man restraining Katayama inside the elevator.

Investigators believe the victim was stabbed with a knife-like object, although no weapon has been recovered. Authorities are treating the case as a homicide and are searching for the suspect, believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

Translated by The Japan Times