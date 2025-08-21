Pakistan ordered businesses, schools and public offices in Karachi to shut on Wednesday after torrential monsoon rain left at least 10 people dead in the densely populated port city, with more heavy downpours predicted.

The monsoon has brought havoc across Pakistan in recent days with the death toll from flash floods that hit the mountainous northwest on Friday rising to 385. Authorities said an unspecified number of people remained missing.

The rains began in Karachi on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding as rainfall reached levels not seen in years in some parts of the southern city, which is Pakistan's financial capital and biggest city — home to more than 20 million people.