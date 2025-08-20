U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine, but said the United States might provide air support as part of a deal to end Russia's war in the country.

A day after Trump pledged security guarantees to help end the war at an extraordinary White House summit, the path to peace remained uncertain as the U.S. and allies prepared to work out what military support for Ukraine might include.

"When it comes to security, (Europeans) are willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably ... by air," Trump said in an interview with the Fox News "Fox & Friends" program. He did not elaborate.