U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday he will pressure the Smithsonian Institution — a premier museum, education and research complex for U.S. history and culture — to accept his demands, just like he did with colleges and universities by threatening to cut federal funding.

In a social media post, Trump complained about what he called excessive focus on "how bad Slavery was."

"I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made," Trump said on Truth Social.