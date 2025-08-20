Democratic state Rep. Nicole Collier hunkered down for a second night in the Texas Capitol building rather than accept a mandatory police escort in a redistricting battle as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to keep Republican control of Congress.
This time she expects to have a bit more company.
Collier was one of more than 50 Democrats from the Texas House of Representatives who left the state in a two-week walkout to deny Republicans the legislative quorum needed to approve new congressional district maps drawn at Trump's behest.
