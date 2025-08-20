Syria's foreign minister met with an Israeli diplomatic delegation in Paris on Tuesday to discuss "de-escalation and non-interference in Syria's internal affairs," state news agency SANA reported.

The latest in a series of U.S.-mediated talks resulted in "understandings that support stability in the region," the agency said.

The U.S. government has been at work in recent weeks to try to resolve security issues in Syria and Lebanon, which its ally Israel says have prompted it to take military action.