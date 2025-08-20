Switzerland and Austria said Tuesday that they would host Russian President Vladimir Putin if he came for talks on peace in Ukraine, despite the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.

French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of a peace summit between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy being held in Europe, in "a neutral country, maybe Switzerland."

"I'm pushing for Geneva," he said in an interview aired earlier Tuesday on French news channel LCI.