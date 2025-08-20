As Israel seeks to expand its offensive in the Gaza Strip, a measure of how the country's mood has changed in the nearly 2-year-old conflict is the discontent evident among some reservists being called up to serve once again.

Shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israelis dropped everything — honeymoons, studies and new lives abroad — to rush home and fight.

Now, some voice disillusionment with political leaders sending them back into battle, as the military prepares to take control of Gaza City, the enclave's biggest urban center.