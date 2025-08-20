More than half a year after Japan stopped issuing conventional health insurance cards for integration with the My Number social security and taxation ID system, the usage rate of new My Number health insurance cards remains persistently low.

Adding to the challenge, a wave of problems stemming from the expiration of electronic certificates embedded in My Number cards has created confusion among users. These issues have cast doubt on the government's ambitions to advance the digitalization of medical records and services.

The My Number health insurance card enables online verification of a patient's eligibility via card readers installed at medical institutions, using an electronic certificate stored in the card's integrated circuit chip.