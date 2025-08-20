Renowned Japanese engineer Tomifumi Godai, known as the creator of the country's H-2 and H-2A rockets, died on July 24 at the age of 92, it has been learned.

The Tokyo native made significant contributions to Japan's efforts to develop large rockets from the early days of the initiative.

Tomifumi Godai, an engineer who played a central role in the development of Japan's first domestically produced rockets, has died. He was 92. | JIJI

After graduating from the University of Tokyo, Godai joined a company in the private sector, and engaged in research and development on rockets. Later, he moved to the now-defunct Science and Technology Agency, and then to the former National Aerospace Laboratory.

In 1982, Godai joined the National Space Development Agency, or NASDA, a predecessor of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, playing a central role in developing the H-2, Japan's first fully domestically produced large rocket.

He became an executive director at NASDA in 1988 and led the launch of the first H-2 rocket in 1994. In 1995, he was appointed NASDA senior vice president.

Godai was also involved in the development of the lower-cost H-2A rocket.

He also served as a member of the science ministry's former Space Activities Committee and president of the International Astronautical Federation.