Defense Minister Gen Nakatani met his Turkish counterpart in Ankara on Tuesday, pledging to boost defense industry cooperation as Tokyo weighs the possibility of purchasing drones from the NATO member country.

Nakatani’s visit to Turkey for talks with Defense Minister Yasar Guler was the first official trip to the country — which is also a U.S. ally — by a Japanese defense chief, according to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo.

During their roughly 100-minute meeting, the two defense chiefs agreed to further expand defense cooperation between their countries and to hold consultations between senior defense officials on the potential for defense equipment and technology cooperation, the ministry said.