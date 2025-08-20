With Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba facing strong calls from within his own party to resign, it would appear the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has the perfect chance to work toward forming a united front against his minority government — instead, the largest opposition party is inching ever closer to it.

CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda, a former prime minister, has recently signaled that he’s ready to take his conciliatory approach to the government to new heights, hinting that the time for clashes with the Liberal Democratic Party is over.

“Ishiba and I know each other very well,” Noda said in a recent interview with internet broadcaster Abema. “We should settle what we can settle as long as our counterpart is someone who has some affinity with our feelings.”