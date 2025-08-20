Teruko Yahata, 88, who survived the August 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, began studying English five years ago so she could share her experiences with a wider audience and convey the horrors of nuclear weapons.

Yahata, a hibakusha atomic bomb survivor recognized by the Hiroshima Municipal Government as an official witness, says she believes that "creating openings for dialogue and resolving (differences) is the path to peace."

Eighty years after the nuclear attack, and amid rising international tensions, she continues to bear witness to the human toll of nuclear war and to voice her hopes for the abolition of nuclear weapons.