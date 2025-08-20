A 51-year-old man has been arrested in Akita Prefecture on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 93-year-old father, according to police.

Authorities initially considered the possibility that the victim had been mauled by a bear, but upon discovering multiple wounds consistent with a knife attack, the case was reclassified as a homicide.

The suspect, identified as Fujiyuki Shindo, unemployed, was arrested on Tuesday evening in the city of Daisen in the prefecture on suspicion of killing his father, Fujiyoshi Shindo, with a bladed weapon on Monday. Police have not disclosed whether he has admitted to the allegations.

According to investigators, Shindo lived with his parents in their home in the city. His 80-year-old mother discovered the victim’s body lying in a first-floor bedroom after returning home that afternoon. Several knives were seized from the residence, and investigators are working to identify the murder weapon.

