Thousands of firefighters backed by soldiers and water-bombing aircraft on Monday battled over 20 major wildfires raging across western Spain, where officials say a record area of land has already been burnt.

Spain and neighboring Portugal have been particularly affected by forest fires fueled by heat waves and drought blamed on climate change that have hit southern Europe.

Two firefighters were killed on Sunday — one in each country, both in road accidents — taking the death toll to two in Portugal and four in Spain.