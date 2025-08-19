U.S.-based charity HEAL Palestine and other rights groups criticized the State Department's decision to stop visitor visas for Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying it will harm wounded children seeking medical treatment on short-term U.S. visas.

The State Department said on Saturday it was halting all visitor visas for Gazans while it conducted "a full and thorough" review, after far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer said Palestinian refugees were entering the U.S.

HEAL Palestine said there was no refugee resettlement program as stated by Loomer and that the group's efforts were part of a medical treatment program. It also said the program was run on donations and did not use U.S. government money.