Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made sure to be on his best behavior for a crucial Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump — and it paid off.

Anxious to avoid the disastrous shouting match that ruined his last visit, Zelenskyy repeatedly thanked Trump for his involvement and handed over a letter for Trump’s wife, Melania. He wore a black jacket and buttoned-up black dress shirt to deflect MAGA Republican criticism of the less formal wartime garb that’s become his trademark.

And he brought backup: several European leaders also looking to plead his case.