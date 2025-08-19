Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made sure to be on his best behavior for a crucial Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump — and it paid off.
Anxious to avoid the disastrous shouting match that ruined his last visit, Zelenskyy repeatedly thanked Trump for his involvement and handed over a letter for Trump’s wife, Melania. He wore a black jacket and buttoned-up black dress shirt to deflect MAGA Republican criticism of the less formal wartime garb that’s become his trademark.
And he brought backup: several European leaders also looking to plead his case.
