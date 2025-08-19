U.S. President Donald Trump gathered European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a hastily arranged White House meeting on Monday to discuss a path to ending Russia's war in Ukraine.
Here are takeaways from the talks:
Seven European leaders, the Ukrainian president, their motorcades, dozens of Trump administration staff and more than 100 journalists swarmed the White House campus on Monday in anticipation of the unusual meeting.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.