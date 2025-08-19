His heart pounding, Omar Garcia Harfuch crouched inside an armored SUV as hooded cartel assassins opened fire in one of Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods just as dawn broke one morning in 2020.

Bullets tore through his collarbone, arm and knee. Two bodyguards were bloodied and would soon die. Garcia Harfuch grabbed one of their rifles and began shooting back, trying to fend off attackers until reinforcements arrived.

Then Mexico City’s police chief, Garcia Harfuch didn’t just survive the assassination attempt. His resolve stiffened, and his career took off.