Retail prices of rice at about 1,000 supermarkets across Japan averaged ¥3,737 per 5-kilogram bag from Aug. 4 to 10, up ¥195 from the previous week and around 1.4 times the price a year earlier.

The data, announced by the agriculture ministry on Monday, reflects a slowdown in sales of rice released from government stockpiles.

Blended and other no-brand rice, including government-stockpiled rice, accounted for 48% of the total sales, down 7 percentage points from the previous week.

Government-stockpiled rice released under no-bid contracts totaled 11,820 tons during the Aug. 4 to 10 period, down from 13,257 tons the week before.

The average prices of brand rice, which refers to specific varieties or rice from specific production areas, rose ¥37 to ¥4,239, having remained above ¥4,000 since March.