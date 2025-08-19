Two Ground Self-Defense Force members have died during a training exercise at the Hijudai maneuver area in Oita Prefecture, the GSDF said Monday.

According to the GSDF, the two were sergeants in their 20s from the Western Army Tank Unit. During the so-called infiltration exercise, which continued from Sunday, they were playing the role of enemies as a pair without carrying weapons.

After failing to respond to a radio call, the two were found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest in the maneuver area shortly after midnight early on Monday. They were later confirmed dead.

No surface wounds or disheveled clothing were found on them. The GSDF has set up a committee to investigate the incident.